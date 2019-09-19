Taru Stallings, Jr. had an ulterior motive when he decided to join the Carver cross-country team.
The senior for the Yellowjackets wanted to be in prime shape when basketball practice begins later this fall.
“It gets me into shape for basketball,” he said. “It’s fun, and I get to meet new people, people I thought I would never meet.”
Stallings is beginning his second season on the cross-country team, and he said it has been challenging.
“The 5K is something serious and very tiring,” he said. “I didn’t really think I could ever make it that far. A lot of times I just wanted to drop.”
He’s quick to offer credit to his fellow competitors who give him encouragement during races.
“People from other schools say, ‘Come on you got this. Come on we can finish together,’” Stallings said.
He vividly remembers his first race.
“I sprinted and went full speed at the finish line,” Stallings said. “I didn’t think I could achieve that. I thought I would give up halfway through. I went and just sat under a tree. I almost went to sleep. I drank some water and didn’t talk to anybody.”
Stallings said his former basketball coach, Wil Perry, suggested that he run cross-country.
“Coach Perry brought it up,” he said. “I thought it would an extra thing I could put on my college applications. It keeps me on my toes. “It’s a challenge and with all challenges come great possibilities, great things.”
Stallings often has dual practices.
“After cross-country practice I’ll go to the gym for basketball workouts,” he said. “I have to have enough energy to finish both. After running I’ll be dripping sweat. It’s good because it helps burn calories.”
He said he has a special routine on nights before meets.
“I drink lots of water and eat right,” Stallings said. “I’d rather have fruits and vegetables. Meat is heavier and makes me feel sluggish. I try to go to bed on time.”
Stallings said cross-country is also helping him develop his leadership skills.
“It helps with leadership,” he said. “I encourage my teammates. I give them a push to do something they could do because I did it.”
He was the team’s MVP last season and has set his goals high for this year.
“I’m hoping to finish in the top five at the conference meet this year,” Stallings said. “With hard work I can be at the top as long as I push myself.”
Stallings is currently the only boy on the team. “It makes it tough,” he said. “It’s a lot of weight to carry my school’s name. It’s also a blessing because it gives me confidence, leadership and a head start for basketball.”
