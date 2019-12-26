You probably won’t notice Stephen Minor quietly slipping away from Winston-Salem Prep’s pregame warmup. The Phoenix senior never fails to visit the end of the court where he’ll kneel for a moment of prayer before every game.
It’s not something he does for attention. It’s how he was raised by his parents, Donna and Robert Minor. “Before every game I’ll go to the corner and pray,” he said. “I don’t do it for attention. I do it to help calm me down.
“My parents have done a good job of raising me. My dad says to never forget God and give Him praise. I have definitely seen Him make ways when I didn’t think it was possible.
“I’ve seen how the devil tries to shame me. I don’t do things to try to fit in. It’s another opportunity to play with my team in front of people and see what God has done for me and my family.”
Minor said he often shares his faith with teammates and Coach Andre Gould. “At times me and Coach Gould will talk about it,” he said. “It’s another day, another opportunity to share with my teammates. Those people around me will see it was not me, it was definitely God.”
Minor, who played his first two years at Atkins before transferring to Prep, will be a key to the Phoenix team’s success this year.
“I don’t really feel any pressure,” he said. “We have some good shooters on our team. I trust them and don’t want to be the only one taking shots. They work hard too. I’m just as happy when they’re making shots.”
Adjusting to Gould’s system was a big change from Atkins. “It was definitely a big adjustment because I didn’t know it,” he said.
“I like the system. Coach is really big on acting a certain way. He has standards we must meet.”
Gould’s coaching style includes more than the X’s and O’s. “He also teaches us life lessons,” Minor said. “He has tough standards. He’s tough on us. He teaches us to be respectable.”
Minor’s love for basketball began when he was a younger. “I remember sitting on the couch watching the NBA with my dad,” he recalled. “My whole family played, my dad, my uncles. It’s in our bloodline.”
As the team’s point guard and ace three-point shooter, Minor is Gould’s ‘coach on the court.’ “I try to set everything up,” he said. “I try to get the ball to the right person at the right time. I like to see my teammates succeed.
“I’m the coach on the court. I’ll call the offenses and defenses. Coach Gould will tell me what play to run but if I see something different, I’ll change it.”
Watching his three-pointers fall is satisfying. “It’s a great feeling but I know I have to get back on defense,” Minor said. “If they’re falling, I don’t change anything.”
He’ll depend on his teammates when his shots aren’t falling. “I know it’s not my night, so I just find my teammates,” Minor said. “I’m not gonna force it. I just let the game come to me.”
Missing shots he normally makes, making a turnover or reacting to a call by a referee are the things that frustrate him the most. “It’s all part of the game,” Minor said. “If I freak out my teammates will. I’ll walk to the other end of the court and take a deep breath. I’ll talk to myself and try to reel myself back in and calm down.
“You control what you can and pray. That’s what the coaches tell us.”
The look on Minor’s face before and during a game can be deceiving. “Before the game I have a really serious, mean look on my face,” he said, laughing. “But I’m really a super, super goofy person, especially when I get home with my family or with friends. I like dancing.”
He’s very selective in choosing his circle of friends. “I’m not a partier,” Minor said. “I hate that environment. I like that I have a select group of friends.
“I like to be different. I’m not like most people. That’s what makes me, me. My dad talks about that a lot. I was born to stand out. I watch the way I dress, talk, my hair, especially my hair. I have a neat Afro.”
He’s not particularly fond of standing out at the free throw line in two games this season against the same opponent. “I air balled a free throw,” Minor said. “I short armed it. I did it again the next time we played them. My teammates still talk about it. They were talking about it the other day. I said, ‘we’re not gonna talk about it. That’s in the past.’”
