In the early stages of Central Piedmont Conference play (1-2 as of Jan. 23), Reagan did not get off to the best of starts. Even so, it’s not a sign that the Raiders should be viewed as non-factors in the chase for the league title.
Soley Wilson, in her first season as a full-time starter, has a different outlook.
Wilson believes her team will have an impact on what the conference standings look like when the regular season ends. She feels the Raiders are more than capable of making a strong push in the conference tournament.
“On offense, we have to be patient so we can get the best possible shot on every trip down the court,” said Wilson, a 5-foot-10 senior power forward. “Defensively, we have to make it difficult for opponents to get good looks at the basket.
“We have to scrap and hustle and force them to make the extra pass more than they normally do. When we play that way, we’re a tough team to beat.”
Wilson is a solid performer who does her best work on the blocks.
“Reagan has a nice tandem around the basket with me and Alyse (Binyard),” she said. “When a missed shot comes off the rim, we feel that between the both of us, there’s a 90% chance that we’ll get the rebound and score.
“That’s going to be a key for us to play well in the conference tournament. It’s all a matter of us putting the right pieces together to get the job done.”
Eric Rader, the Raiders’ coach, has developed a deep appreciation for the leadership that Wilson provides.
“The girls on the team look up to Soley,” Rader said. “Aside from being one of our most productive players, she helps out a lot by being vocal on and off the court.
“Over the past two seasons, she has developed nicely. Her growth as a player is proof of what can happen when you persevere and keep working.”
Three questions for Wilson
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: OB/GYN doctor
Q: Do you engage in any personal routines during a game?
Answer: Before shooting free throws, I always tap the floor twice with my right foot.
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Bora Bora
