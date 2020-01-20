Parkland is having a superlative boys basketball season. At the start of this week, the Mustangs were 12-1.
Considering last season’s 16-11 finish, some might be shocked with the team’s performance. But it’s not surprising to Scott Walker, a two-year starter.
“We didn’t do badly last season,” said Walker, a 6-foot-3 small forward. “But it was our first season together and we didn’t have the strong bond that we have now.
“The team chemistry is a lot better. When we’re on the floor, it’s like we know what’s going to take place before it actually happens. The mentality is different. We’re all about doing whatever it takes (to win).”
Before the season started, Walker, a junior, saw evidence of the strong mental connection between teammates come into play. During a scrimmage, Walker dribbled downcourt on a fast break and delivered a pin-point assist to Denoris Wardlow for a layup.
“There were three defenders in front of me,” Walker recalled. “I saw Denoris make his move and I slipped a pass to him between two defenders. I knew exactly where he was going to be.”
Walker feels this could be the season for his team to challenge for the NCHSAA 3-A state title.
“It all starts with us listening to coach, then going out and executing,” he said. “We can win our conference, our regional and the state. It’s all up to us.”
Walker, a 220-pounder who plays tight end on the Mustangs football team, specializes in what coaches refer to as “the little things.” Examples include going after loose balls, taking charges, and making timely passes which lead to high-percentage shots.
“Doing those things that most people don’t pay attention to is where I get the most satisfaction,” he said. “Teams always need that one person who helps everybody keep their heads in the game.
“Given a choice between passing and shooting, I’d rather get the assist. I get just as much satisfaction from getting the rebound to start a fast break as I would from scoring the points myself.”
Three questions for Walker
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: College football coach
Q: Who’s your favorite musical artist?
Answer: “Lil Baby”
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Dirt bike riding
