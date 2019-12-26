Scarlett Clevenger took her first swimming lesson when she was 3, started swimming competitively at 5, and now 17, she has swum at the club level for 10 of the 12 years in between.
She took almost two years off in middle school because of back problems, and as a senior at West Forsyth, she finds herself taking off several months for an entirely different reason: she wanted to concentrate on high school swimming for her senior year.
“At the end of my junior year, I had a mental sit down with myself, to be realistic with myself about swimming,” she said, “I wasn’t going to be happy swimming in college in Kentucky, where I wanted to go. I knew I wanted to study nursing, and as far as not swimming anymore, that was easy. I knew I was doing what was best for me in terms of my career. So I decided to take the high-school season off from my club team and concentrate on high school swimming for a few months.”
The Titans’ coach, Sandy Thomerson, was Clevenger’s first coach at the club level for the WSY TYDE swim team. She was certainly thrilled to have a veteran, club-level swimmer showing up at practice every day.
“She told me she wanted to practice with the team every day and be a bigger part of it,” Thomerson said.
Clevenger swam for TYDE through the sixth grade and into the seventh grade before back problems caused, she said, by malfunctioning growth plates. She took off the rest of that year and her entire eighth-grade year. She returned to club swimming as a ninth-grader with a smaller club based in Winston-Salem, Infinity.
“The program was smaller, and with me starting all over, it was a good change,” she said. “The past year or so, I haven’t been able to swim more than an hour-and-a-half every day — I just can’t do all the yardage I used to.”
Once a pure distance swimmer, Clevenger is swimming more middle-distance events. Thomerson is relying on her in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, events in which she qualified for the Class 4-A regional meet last year.
Pretty good for a kid who couldn’t stand swimming when she started.
“I had tried cheerleading and gymnastics and dancing, and my mom was like, ‘Let’s try swimming.’ I hated it at the first practice; I begged her to let me quit. But I got through the first week, and when I won my first blue ribbon in a 25-yard butterfly, I loved it.”
