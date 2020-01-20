Sarai Mendoza’s competitive basketball career began when she was a sophomore at North Forsyth. “Coach (LaShonda Griffin) saw me in class and asked me to play,” recalled Mendoza, a senior. “It was the first time I have ever played any sport.”
The seed was planted her freshman year, and she said her only regret was not starting then. “Oh yeah, I should have played my freshman year,” said Mendoza. “I was thinking about joining the team, but it was too late.”
“My brothers and family had played at church,” she said. “It looked like fun. My brother plays on the JV team at North.”
Now, she looks back and remembers things she didn’t think would ever be possible. “I like the connections you make with teammates and making a point,” Mendoza said. “I could have never imagined I could have done that when I look at how far I’ve come.”
Playing for the first time her sophomore year was nerve-wracking, but that disappeared by the start of last season. “My first year it was all nervousness,” she remembered. “My second year I just started playing the game. I wasn’t nervous anymore.”
She said she loves the adrenaline in a game. It’s the practices that aren’t always pleasant. “Running 11s,” she said, laughing. “That happens if we’re not listening or messing up. We have to run up and down the court in 11 seconds. If we don’t make it, we have to do it again.”
Communicating with teammates, playing defense and good shot selections are her biggest strengths. “I try to get down the court to play defense,” said Mendoza. “I try to take good shots and talk with my teammates.”
She’s still working on her layups and dribbling. “Not all of my layups go in,” Mendoza noted. “I’m also working on my dribbling.”
Mendoza is only 5-foot-2, but going against taller opponents doesn’t bother her. “I don’t really look at height,” she said. “I will play against whoever. I just keep playing against them because you shouldn’t be afraid of playing against anybody.”
Mendoza is proud of the progress she has made in three years. She said she would give herself an eight on a scale of 10.
“My first year I sat on the bench a lot,” she said. “Now my fundamentals have gotten better.”
Mendoza said she has advice for any girl who wants to play at North. “You’re always a student over an athlete,” she said. “Work hard, try to get better and don’t give up even if you’re really down.”
