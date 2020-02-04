Riley Walters was born in Kansas, has lived in Spain, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Hampshire, California and New Jersey, and has settled for at least a short amount of time at Mount Tabor in Winston-Salem, North Carolina—well, until she heads back to her home state to attend college later this year at the University of Kansas.
Such is the life of the daughter of a former professional basketball player and current college coach, Rex Walters, who starred for the Jayhawks in the early 1990s and is currently on the staff at Wake Forest.
As much as her family has been around basketball, Riley admitted that her first love is actually gymnastics.
“I started doing gymnastics in first grade all the way through high school until I tore my ACL as a freshman,” Walters said. “I had surgery and missed an entire year, and when I came back, it just wasn’t the same. I was overcompensating for my knee and ended up having back issues and shin splits. It just stopped being fun and I was ready to try something else. I’m too competitive to not do something.”
She was also too competitive to not finish her routine when she suffered her injury.
“I was at a competition in Florida and was on my last event, the balance beam, when it happened,” Walters said. “I did a back handspring step up and landed on my left knee. I stuck the landing, but I couldn’t finish the routine.”
Her path back to basketball has been anything but routine. After giving diving and track a whirl last year at her school in Michigan, she settled on playing basketball again once the family moved to North Carolina.
“I hadn’t worn basketball shoes for quite some time until I started working out with the team,” Walters said. “I went and had a conversation with Coach (Rick) Anderson when the school year started and told him I was interested. They have made things so easy for me, especially since I haven’t played in any kind of game since fifth grade. It took me about a month of practice before I felt comfortable again.”
Walters said that Shaylen Woodberry, who plays for the boys team and whose father, Steve, is also an assistant coach at Wake, helped her get acclimated with her new school and a few of her new teammates.
“I’m pretty used to moving around,” Walters said. “This is my third different high school. I’m very thankful for what Shaylen did because I haven’t had that experience before.”
Walters, who wants to study business or architecture in college, also said she intends to play lacrosse in the spring.
