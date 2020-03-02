During pre-season practices, it wasn’t clear if Ramaj Williams would make the cut as a freshman on Parkland’s varsity basketball team. As the season progressed, however, he proved his worth as a jack-of-all-trades.
Williams, who’s natural position is shooting guard, played every position for the Mustangs, who posted their best record (22-5) since the early 2000s. The curtains closed on their season in a 58-52 loss to No. 2 seed Concord Cox Mill in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs last week.
“Ramaj is physical and aggressive, and he plays bigger than his size,” Coach Travis Holcomb-Faye said. “Nothing comes easy against him. Opponents have to earn whatever they get. He does a little bit of everything for us.”
Parkland doesn’t have much height on its roster. To offset his team’s lack of size, Holcomb-Faye frequently calls on a small lineup to take full advantage of the Mustangs athleticism.
Williams, who is 5-11, relies on tenacity and quickness to get the job done when he’s called on. Offensively, he’s a skilled ball-handler who can attack the basket, or score from mid-range or the 3-point line. At the other end of the court, his anticipation and ability to cover a lot of ground make him an above-average defender.
This season, Williams was in the starting lineup for the first six weeks. Once conference play started in January, he became the sixth man.
“Sitting and watching helps me get a good feel for what’s happening on the court,” Williams said. “When it’s time for me to come in, I’m ready to play.”
When asked about the highlight of his season, Williams responded without hesitation. Parkland topped Mount Tabor three times in games that were decided by an average margin of 3.7 points.
The Spartans won the Piedmont Triad 3-A regular season championship, but the Mustangs prevailed 54-52 in the final seconds of the conference tournament title game.
“Beating Mount Tabor three times was special,” he said. “I hit some big shots in those games.”
Three questions for Williams
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Neurosurgeon
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Malcolm X
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Cajun fries
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.