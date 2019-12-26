Walkertown freshman Que’Sean Brown had a monster season as the Wolfpack’s top running back. Now it appears that he’s on target to duplicate that same success as a track sprinter.
During the fall, Brown took over as Walkertown’s big-play threat coming out of the backfield. He led the team with 823 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.
It didn’t take long for Brown to establish himself the leader in the sprints. He’s also proven to be a nice addition to the 4x200 relay, which placed fourth at last year’s Class 2-A state indoor championships.
In the 55-meter dash, Brown opened the season with a fourth-place finish in his first high school indoor meet (6.77 seconds). Two weeks later, he clocked a personal best of 6.73 seconds in the 55 for a fifth-place finish in a field that was loaded with upperclassmen.
“The better the competition, the better I perform,” Brown said. “In the first meet I ran in a slower heat. In the second meet, I was put in the same heat with the fastest runners and my time dropped.
“The 55 is my favorite indoor race because I have a fast take-off. So, whoever gets out the fastest has the best chance to win.”
Coach Marcus Sutton understands that Brown is starting from ground zero when it comes to mastering technique and block starts. In Sutton’s mind, the best is yet to come for his young sprinter.
“Que’Sean is a raw talent who doesn’t realize his full potential,” Sutton said. “Even now, people are already talking about him. So now, the expectation is for him to show what he’s capable of.
“Hopefully, everything will come together by the time we get to the (Western Piedmont 2-A) conference meet. Over the next three years, he’ll be something to deal with.”
Given Brown’s early success in football and track, there’s a chance that overconfidence could hamper his growth.
“That won’t be a problem. It’s not about me being the fastest guy,” said Brown, who also runs the 300-meter dash. “It’s about me doing all I can individually to help my team compete at the highest level.”
Three questions for Brown
Q: Who are the best teachers you’ve had?
Answer: Ms. Autry (sixth grade, East Forsyth Middle) and Ms. Riley (seventh grade, Flat Rock Middle)
Q: What three pro athletes would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Tarik Cohen
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
Answer: “All American”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.