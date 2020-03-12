Lots of people were introduced to Pat Murphy on Dec. 20, 2017, when he appeared on ESPN, standing beside K.J. Henry, a West Forsyth defensive end who was among the most-heralded high-school football players in North Carolina that year and who was ready to reveal his college choice.
Henry was holding a microphone; he turned to Murphy and asked, “You want to tell ‘em where we’re going?” and then whispered in Murphy’s ear. With a huge smile, Murphy loudly proclaimed, “Clemson University,” Henry pulled off a hoodie, revealing an orange shirt, pulled out a Clemson visor and put it on, then put an orange Clemson cap on Murphy’s head, to wild cheering — most of it for Henry, but plenty for Murphy.
Yes, the world got to meet Murphy that day. Everybody at West Forsyth already knows him. To two decades of athletes and coaches, he has been “Murph” or “Coach Murph” — an unofficial coach in several sports and the Titans’ unofficial goodwill ambassador of athletics, their No. 1 fan for 26 years. Attend a football game, and he’ll be on the sidelines, a basketball game and he’ll be in the stands, or a baseball game, he’ll be in the dugout.
His devotion to West Forsyth athletics is legendary, from the time that he took a ride with Dave McConnell, a former football assistant for the Titans who brought Murphy, his neighbor, to the Clemmons school.
“When we moved in, I was heading out to play softball, and Murph was in his front yard,” McConnell said. “I just stopped, to introduce myself, and he said, ‘I like softball.’ I asked, ‘You want to go to the game with me?’ and he got his dad and asked him. Before the game was over, he was coaching third base. It was a church league, and before long, they were letting him lead off every game.
“He started going with me to Reynolds, then I spent a year at Mount Tabor, and he went with me, and when I came back to West, he came with me, and he’s been here ever since. I think Kevin McIntosh and Jon McIntosh (baseball coaches) would take him to (American) Legion games, and then Jim Coghill (the Titans’ longtime trainer) would take him to basketball games and take him home. Now, he’s a full-time, year-round coach. He’ll call me every day to tell me who they’re playing whether they won or lost.”
Murphy, who was born with a mental disability, is now 60. He’s recently grown a full beard, he said, because another of West Forsyth’s baseball coaches grew one. If you doubt that he’s a coach, he’s listed in the Titans’ football program as a member of the coaching staff. Or look on a metal sign that adorns one of the buildings in the Titans’ baseball facility. The sign lists the names of the players on West’s 2014 Class 4-A state championship, plus six coaches. The last name on the list is “Pat Murphy.”
“I can’t remember him not being here,” said Shannon Casey, an assistant athletics director at West. “He’s the sunshine that comes every day, rain or shine.”
Adrian Snow, the Titans’ football coach, wouldn’t trade Murphy for any other assistant coach.
“He is so faithful; it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose, he’s gonna show up at 2 o’clock every day with a smile on his face,” Snow said. “If we were all like that, the world would be a better place. Our kids are so blessed; they get to hang out with Murph.”
Murphy admits that his favorite memories in two-and-a-half decades at West Forsyth have been “football, and winning baseball, getting that state championship ring,” he said, holding up his hand to show off the jewelry. His favorite West Forsyth athlete is Henry, and nowadays, his second-favorite football team is Clemson. The screen-saver photo on his flip phone is of Dabo Swinney, the Tigers’ head coach.
“Adrian and I are going to see them play this year,” he said.
Stories about Murphy’s hijinks at West Forsyth are legendary.
T.R. Richards, a former West Forsyth athletics director, said he had a checklist of people he had to contact when a game, any game, had been postponed or cancelled due to weather. “You had the officials, security, gatekeepers — you make sure you call them all — and Pat was on the list,” he said. “He hated to have a game postponed. He’d say, ‘You can’t cancel the game,’ I’d say, ‘But we’ve had six inches of rain.’ And when Pat got upset about something like that, he’d fire us. ’T.R., you’re fired.’ So we would tell all the new coaches, you’re not a real Titan until Pat fires you.”
Richards and McConnell said that Murphy has an astounding memory. Anyone he’s ever met, he remembers their name, and wherever he travels to a road game with the Titans, he remembers how to get there — even if he doesn’t know the names of the highways.
Michael Murray, a neighbor of Murphy’s who is the Titans’ junior varsity baseball coach, said he has received plenty of Coach Murph’s phone calls, and plenty of voicemails — he assumed because Murphy was helping the JV baseball team.
Wrong.
“I found out he was sending them to all the coaches, and we started comparing notes,” Murray said. “Some of the messages he left were about athletics, but sometimes, he’d say something like, ‘Remember to put your trash out today, Coach.’ I got the coaches to send me some of them, and now, in between innings or during a visit to the pitcher’s mound, we play one of them — ‘Messages from Murph.’”
Henry said that letting Murphy announce his college decision was just perfect. Henry said the idea was Snow’s.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Henry said. “I didn’t think twice about it, because he made such a difference in my life. He made me smile every day, especially during football. It was the least I could do.
“There’s only one Murph.”
