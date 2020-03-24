Parker Sobota’s journey on the baseball diamond began when he was 7 years old. The East Forsyth senior has played four years in the Eagles’ program, including the last two on the varsity team.
“All of my friends played when I was little,” Sobota said. “I’ve played with my friends at every level of baseball. I enjoy playing with them. I like doing it for my team, my teammates and my coaches.”
Sobota has spent most of his time at East Forsyth in the outfield. “Last year I played everywhere in the outfield,” he said. “This year I’m playing center field.”
He likes the familiarity of playing outfield. “It’s where I feel most comfortable,” Sobota explained. “I have more control in center field. It’s your job to make sure everybody is in the right position.”
Patrolling the distance between left and right field can be challenging. “The toughest part is getting balls that are hit in the gaps,” he said. “Catching fly balls is the easy part.”
A centerfielder must also have a strong arm. He said fielding is the strongest part of his game. “I’m pretty good at throwing people out,” Sobota said. “It just depends on how fast they’re running.”
Base running is still something Sobota is working to improve. “My jumps on steals need work,” he said. “Not every pitcher is the same. I practice it a lot.”
Sobota throws right-handed, but bats left-handed, a distinction he said gives him an advantage. “Batting left-handed gives you a better chance of beating out a grounder,” he explained. “You’re a couple of steps closer to the base than a righty.”
His batting average last year was “around .300,” something he maintained this year in the five games his team played before the season was suspended. “I was doing pretty good before the season got postponed,” Sobota said. “I had a home run in a game against Eastern Randolph and two in a scrimmage.”
Sobota said he’s continuing to work out with some teammates. “My dad has a friend who has a warehouse and a private batting cage,” he said. “Me and my friends go there.”
Although he’s one of only two seniors on this year’s team, Sobota believes the team would be good. “We all get along better this year,” he said. “Tyler (senior Tyler Edison), Xavier (sophomore Xavier Issac) and I make sure everyone is focused in practice, and everyone is locked in at games. Team chemistry is definitely better.”
