Walkertown’s Obed Salazar remembers his first swim competition vividly. Not because of what happened in the pool, but what took place before the meet started.
Salazar, a sophomore who competes in the 50-yard freestyle, laughs about it now. At that time, though, it was a little nerve-wracking after he entered the locker room to change clothes.
“It was my very first meet and, somehow, I forgot my swim trunks,” he said. “I had to borrow a pair just so I could compete that day.”
Since then, Salazar has come a long way as a novice who had no prior competitive swim experience. Coach Danette Handy is pleased with Salazar’s development.
“From the first day of practice, it was clear to me that Obed has a strong desire to get better,” she said. “It shows with his work ethic and his willingness to study videos so he can learn everything he can about improving his stroke technique.”
As a newcomer, there was much for Salazar to absorb and get acclimated to. Now that he has one season of experience under his belt, he’s looking forward to next season with eager anticipation.
“I have much better idea about what I’m doing when I’m in the water,” he explained. “I know what I can do and what I can’t do. I’ve learned what it’s going to take to get myself prepared for a swim season. At first, learning how to breathe for freestyle races was difficult for me. But now I’m a lot better at it. And next year, I’m going to swim the breaststroke and butterfly. Those are new strokes for me, but I’m going to enjoy the challenge just like I did in learning to freestyle my first year.”
Salazar is happy with his rate of progress this season. Now that he’s able to swim his full race distance, the next step is to become competitive.
“Swimming is not as easy as it looks,” he said. “Until you get in shape, it can be very tiring. But it’s also a fun activity.”
Three questions for Salazar
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “American Assassin” by Vince Flynn
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Uziel Salazar (older brother, a placekicker on Catawba’s football team)
Q: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Answer: Math
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.