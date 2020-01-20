In his first two varsity games played earlier this month, Oaklen King showed why he’s viewed as a main ingredient for Walkertown basketball.
King, a 6-foot-3 freshman, moved up from the JV after the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. Coming off the bench, he averaged 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in outings against Carver and North Surry.
“Oaklen has an excellent upside,” Coach Kevin Thompson said. “He runs the floor, rebounds well in traffic and has a great attitude and competitive spirit. I’m excited to see what he’ll look like in three years.”
With King on the floor, the Wolfpack can play at a faster pace because of his ability to block shots and get his team going in transition.
Offensively, he has strong low-post moves and a reliable jump shot. In the not-too-distant future, Thompson hopes to move King to shooting guard.
“That’s the position that he will most likely wind up playing,” Thompson said. “Even now, he has a nice outside shot and enough range to knock down 3-pointers on a regular basis. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a college prospect.”
Like all freshmen, King is going through some growing pains in getting accustomed to a more intense level of competition.
“If you want to excel on varsity, you find out right away that you have to take the game more seriously,” King said. “I know what I’m doing out there. But I also realize that there’s so much more for me to learn.
“So, what grade would I give myself after playing two varsity games? For now, I give myself a B-minus. And that’s because I know that I can do better.”
Entering the final three weeks of the regular season, Walkertown followers can expect to see more of King.
“You can say that he’s been under the radar,” Thompson said. “But that’s going to change once he gets acclimated to our system. After that, he’ll be ready, and we’ll throw him in the fire.”
Three questions for King
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Physical trainer
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Nina Street (Art/Walkertown)
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: LeBron James, Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan
