Two-sport athlete Noah Leak freely admits that he is in restart mode.
Leak, a senior at Walkertown, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during summer football workouts in 2018. Since then, he has endured a lengthy and laborious rehabilitation process.
Leak said he feels confident it won’t be long before he returns to the basketball court as the Wolfpack boys team’s best rebounder and low-post defender.
“I’ve come a long way,” said Leak, who played two seasons of varsity football as a nose guard, defensive end and offensive tackle. “And I’m still getting my basketball feet underneath me. As far as where I’m at in my recovery, I’d say that on a scale of 1 to 10, I’m at 7 right now.”
There’s no denying the excitement in Coach Kevin Thompson’s voice when he talks about what Leak provides for his team. At 6-foot-3, Leak doesn’t have exceptional size for a post player, but he is a fierce competitor who can bang bodies with opponents in the lane.
“Noah gives us an inside presence that we need for this season,” Thompson said. “He’s a born leader who brings a lot of energy. Physically, he’s back to 100%.
“Mentally, though, it’s going to take some time for him to build full trust in his knee,” the coach said. “But once that happens, this team is really going to take off.”
Leak is in full agreement with Thompson about the possibilities for the coming weeks. Having gone through the ups and downs of recovery, he’s looking forward to contributing at a high level again.
“The physical therapy part of it was very challenging,” said Leak, who plans to enlist in the Navy after graduation. “So much of it was mental. Every day I questioned myself as to whether I wanted to continue to do this or not.
“But I did learn some things that have really helped. If you can train your mind to achieve a certain goal, the body will follow. I’m still reluctant to go all out, but I am getting there. Now, it comes down to me finding my way back into the starting lineup.”
Three questions for Leak
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Personal trainer or aircraft repair
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Bob Marley, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rick Ross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.