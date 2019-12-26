Doing it the easy way didn’t work out for East Forsyth’s Natalie Axtell, so the Eagles sophomore was forced to have a more serious surgery during the fall. “I had two surgeries,” she said. “I had a heart cath. I thought it would be the easy way, but it didn’t work out, so I had open heart surgery.”
She was determined that wouldn’t stop her from playing basketball. “I was going to be the one who said let me get out of this bed,” Axtell said. “It was tough for school. I couldn’t carry more than three pounds. I had to use the elevator at school.”
The toughest part was watching her teammates practice. “They were already practicing, and I had to sit there and watch,” she said. “That was tough.”
Axtell has played basketball since the third grade. A concussion in the sixth grade didn’t stop her, and she said heart surgery certainly wouldn’t end her career. “I was going to play basketball again,” she said. “You’ve got to have heart. You’ve got to have the will to be a good basketball player.”
She began her high school career last year at Glenn. Axtell said the culture of the program wasn’t a good fit, so she decided to transfer to East Forsyth. “I feel like the coaches at East understand you,” she said. “They always say you’re not a position player, you’re a basketball player.
“To me it feels like we’re older with more mature attitudes.”
Axtell still says she’s surprised to be on a varsity team as a sophomore. “Basketball has always been fun, but I never thought I would go this far,” she confessed. “In the fifth grade I started working more.
“I was seeing myself in the newspaper and it felt good. My mom (Sherri) was happy I found something that makes me happy. “
You can find her arriving early on school days to get in more practice, working out at home or participating on the AAU Winston-Salem Stealers team on weekends.
“My mom will drop me off at East at 7.a.m.,” Axtell said. “I have a basketball at home, but sometimes I don’t shoot. I just practice dribbling with a tennis ball. I usually have AAU on weekends.”
She believes the Eagles can have an exceptional year. “I believe we can win a lot of games,” said Axtell. “I really think we can make states. We just have to have the heart and passion to do it.”
