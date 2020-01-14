Nashanti Riley was a newcomer to Winston-Salem and Carver High School last fall. She had relocated from Long Island, New York, and was looking for a way to form new friendships.
Riley, a senior, decided basketball would present that opportunity.
“It helps you be social with other people when playing,” Riley said. “I have bonded with my teammates. Basketball has helped me get to know people.”
As one might imagine, Riley was nervous when she first went to practice. “I didn’t know what to expect at first, so I was nervous,” she said. “But after doing it a little bit more, I knew what to expect.”
Preseason conditioning wasn’t a problem. “I started a couple of weeks before it started,” Riley said. “The running was rough. I wasn’t expecting that at first.”
There’s nothing she dislikes about basketball. “I just like the game period,” Riley said. “I like to watch the games.”
Riley plays center for Carver. Facing taller players usually doesn’t bother her. “Sometimes their height is intimidating but I just stay focused,” she explained. “Rebounding is my biggest strength. Your team gets the ball when you rebound so I do my best at that.”
She said her height gives her an advantage when playing defense. “I feel like my height gives me an advantage because sometimes I’m taller than the girls I’m playing against,” Riley said. “I feel like it’s easier to play defense against them.”
Dribbling is something she said she needs to work more on. “I’m a lefty,” Riley said. “It gives an advantage over people because the whole team always goes to the right when I’m not on the floor. Other teams know, so I’m working on dribbling with my right hand.”
Riley confessed that her skills weren’t sharp at first.
“I was a little rusty at first,” she said. “My teammates made me feel a lot more comfortable. It didn’t take that long to get back.”
She said two things frustrate her the most. “Sometimes our team doesn’t communicate as we should,” Riley said. “Sometimes we don’t work together as we should and forget the plays.”
Riley said she’s often hard on herself. “When I make mistakes, I’m really hard on myself,” she said. “I just work harder and keep practicing.”
As a senior she takes pride in joining the team’s other three seniors in team leadership. “I think I’m supportive of everyone,” Riley said. “I try to lead the team in the right direction because most are younger than me.”
