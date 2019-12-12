Na’Sha Galloway has become a master at time management.
Galloway, a sophomore at Carver, competes on the Yellowjackets indoor track team and is also on the cheerleading team. She has developed a plan for when a conflict arises.
“Most of the time they are on different days, but I want to treat everything equally,” she said. “If I have a game or a meet on the same day, I will balance it out. I will go to one and the next time I will go to the other. I don’t want to leave either one out.”
Although she finishes cheerleading at the end of basketball season, the conflict will continue. “When outdoor (track) season starts, I also plan to play softball,” Galloway said.
Galloway said participating in track comes naturally. Her older sister ran at Mount Tabor, her younger brother is a freshman on the Carver team, her mom ran in high school and her uncle coaches track. “It just runs in the family,” she said. “Cheering is also in the family, too.”
“When I’m running, I just really think about going faster,” she said. “I focus on being the best I can be. “My team, they push you more than you realize. Coach (Herman) Moye is on me to run hard in practice.”
Galloway recalled one embarrassing moment when she was ready to quit. “I didn’t want to run any more, so coach called my mom,” she said. “I was stubborn, so my mom came and ran behind me the whole practice. She pushed me.”
She runs the 200 and 400 and competes in the high jump. “I love the high jump,” Galloway said. “I was seventh in the (2-A) state (championship) in outdoor last year. Once you jump you basically reach your goal and then you want to go higher.”
Changing her jumping technique was a huge benefit according to Galloway. “I would run and jump from my left foot,” she explained. “My left leg is so much stronger than my right. At first my right (foot) kept hitting the pole. I was afraid to jump from it.”
Galloway also won her heat in the 200 at the state meet. “I did really good at the states,” she said. “I didn’t do the 400 at the state championship. If I did, I probably would have made it to nationals.”
She said cheerleading also requires a lot of running. “We run all the time,” she said, laughing. “I hate the fact that you’re running all the time, but it makes you a better person.”
