Mira Fitch has acted in three plays during her 18 months at Salem Academy. All three roles were playing British men, two of whom died.
“Hey, it’s an all-girls school; somebody has to be the male character,” she said.
A 15-year-old sophomore from Lewisville, Fitch is an alto in the glee club, and when she tries out for a school musical this spring, maybe she will get a female part.
If she doesn’t, maybe she’ll stick somebody with her sword.
Well, technically, it’s a foil, a lightweight tool that you might catch one of the Three Musketeers sliding out of a scabbard. She flicks it around on a daily basis as a member of the Sabers’ fencing team.
Fitch finished eighth in the state high-school fencing ranks last winter, in her first year of competition.
She took up the sport about this time last year, when she found out that Salem had a fencing team.
“I had an elementary school teacher from the fourth to the sixth grade, Will Randolph, and he was trained in fencing. He’s now an assistant coach at UNC Chapel Hill,” Fitch said.
“He always talked about it, and when I came here and saw they had a fencing team,my dad and I both said, ‘Well, it’s worth a shot,’” Fitch said.
“For a while, learning all the basics, it was kind of ‘meh,’” she said.
“Then, when I went to my first match, I lost, but the feeling was there. It was electrifying. I loved it.
“Once I won, it was just exhilarating. It was an amazing feeling. I knew this was going to be my sport.”
Fitch described fencing as sort of like chess with a sword: You are trying to out think your opponent and outsmart your opponents before they can outsmart you.
“The basic technical stuff was the toughest to learn,” she said. “You have to be very flexible and light. You have to hold the foil so lightly that you can feel any movement your opponent makes — really, think before they think.”
Fitch went to a week of fencing camp in Chapel Hill last summer and received “tremendous coaching,” she said.
“I think this is something I can do for the rest of my life.”
Every match takes her deeper into the sport, and not because Salem has so many matches with a handful of other schools in the area that field fencing teams.
“We only have a few meets, but we fence a lot at each meet. We learn so much,” she said.
