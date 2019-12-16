Milijah Hall is glad she took her mother’s advice.
“My mom (Mayannah Hall) said, ‘You have speed, height and potential for basketball’” said Hall, a North Forsyth freshman. “So, one day I just decided to go and try it. I liked it and I’ve been playing ever since.”
Hall’s first competitive experience came as seventh grader at Albemarle Middle School in Albemarle. Her family moved to Winston-Salem last year and she played at Northwest Middle School.
She has already settled in as a starter for Coach LaShonda Griffin’s Vikings, but Hall said there’s definite room for improvement, especially when she gets frustrated.
“I get frustrated when I foul or get a foul when I know I didn’t foul this person,” she said. “I also get frustrated when I know I’m not hustling on the court like I know I can, and somebody gets past me and I end up fouling.”
Hall said a reminder from Griffin helps her regain focus.
“When she yells at me, I get myself back together,” she said. “Coach tells me it will be ok because she knows I’m faster than most people on the court. I have the speed and it’s easier for me to get back in front.”
She said she always get nervous before a game begins.
“When I’m first going out to play, I start overthinking on what I need to do,” Hall said. “But I’m more happy. I’ve got to calm myself down and get to work. I’ve got to clear my mind.”
Hall said playing defense is her biggest strength.
“I know I’m quick on my feet to keep up with people,” she said. “I know I can keep them on lock. I just need to know when not to reach and when not to foul.”
She said studying her opponent dictates her style of playing defensively.
“I will study the point guard to see if she’s best dribbling to her left or right,” Hall explained. “Then I will push her the other way.”
Hall said she needs to increase her scoring.
“I feel like I can score more points than I actually do,” she said. “I need to take more open shots but if I miss, I get upset with myself. I have to become more confident on offense.”
She said settling in with the Vikings program has been easy.
“We have a really good coach,” Hall said. “She’s counting on me. We’ve got a really good team. It’s good to have a team that cares for you and looks after you.”
