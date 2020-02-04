Michael Quinones was skeptical about wrestling when his parents first showed him a video. “I was pretty skeptical, but I didn’t have a choice,” recalled Quinones, a sophomore at East Forsyth. “They transferred me to the North Carolina Leadership Academy, and I started in the sixth grade.”
He wrestled two years at the Academy, a charter school in Kernersville, and is currently one of the top wrestlers on the Eagles team with a 29-3 record.
“Wrestling teaches you a lot of lessons like how to stay dedicated and disciplined,” Quinones said. “It teaches you how to be accountable like having to eat right and balancing wrestling with schoolwork.”
Quinones confessed that while that accountability requires attending practices every day, there are some days he would like to skip them. “Some days I really don’t feel like going to wrestling,” he admitted. “Then I realize how fortunate I am to be able to wrestle. I go out on that mat and wrestle for my school. It’s pretty special.”
He’s wrestled in several weight classes since first starting. “I’ve wrestled 145, 138 and 132,” Quinones said.
He’s been steady at 152 both years at East. Quinones said it hasn’t been difficult to maintain weight. “Not at all,” he said. “I have a love for wrestling and will do pretty much anything. I wrestle all summer and those pounds fell off like they were nothing.”
Quinones began the season at 160 but moved down to 152. “I’m still growing, and I don’t want to deprive myself of any food,” he said. “I wrestle year-round with the K-Vegas Elite Wrestling Club. I only compete with them during the summer.”
He credits year-round hard work for his current record. “I have great coaches and great wrestling partners,” Quinones said. “About half my wins are pins. I have a signature move which is usually a guaranteed pin.”
He finished last season with a 35-5 record. “I was 33-3 going into states,” recalled Quinones. “But just when you think you might be the best there’s always somebody better than you. The best guy in the room trains harder, works harder and wants it more than you. Taking those losses motivated me to work harder.”
He said expectations for success sometimes create pressure. “A lot of people have high standards for me,” Quinones said. “Sometimes when I go against somebody, I’m not performing the way people expect me to perform. At the end of the day the only one wrestling is me. No matter what anyone thinks, I know I gave it my all.”
