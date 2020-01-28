Michael Herzberger doesn’t have to look too far to find one of the biggest influences for him in getting started with swimming and soccer.
Herzberger, a sophomore at Bishop McGuinness, is forging a similar path to his older sister Katie, who also swam and played soccer for the Villains and is now swimming for Randolph-Macon.
“My mom kind of forced me into giving swimming a try,” Herzberger said with a laugh. “But Katie is the one who actually taught me to swim.”
Katie was the Northwest 1-A swimmer of the year last season and Michael said that having her presence on the team was a big help.
“She definitely helped sync things up for me when I started last year,” he said. “We had a lot of great leadership on that team. She definitely gave me a lot of guidance and helped me get through the first few weeks until I got comfortable with everything.”
Herzberger qualified for the regional in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM last season and is eager to improve his times and qualify for the NCHSAA 1-A state championships this season. He has also been swimming legs on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams this season.
“I like swimming the 200 IM the best because it gives you a little bit of everything,” Herzberger said. “Butterfly was actually one of the first strokes Katie taught me,” he said. “She was really good at it and I learned a lot just by watching her.”
Herzberger began swimming for his summer league team, the Abington Alligators, based in Kernersville, when he was 8. He has been playing soccer since he was 6. He was on the JV team as a freshman and played varsity last fall.
“Soccer is my first love, but if I choose to do a sport in college it would probably be swimming,” said Herzberger, who also plays the trumpet and participates in the Ronald McDonald Club. “I love to race because of the adrenaline rush I get. I don’t think I’ve gotten the full experience from swimming just yet.”
Three questions for Herzberger
Q: What are the best books you’ve read?
Answer: “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins
Q: What is your favorite TV show to binge watch?
Answer: “The Mandalorian” (Netflix)
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Michael Phelps, George Washington, LeBron James
