Mangirdas “Mack” Navickas left home about 18 months ago, not for college, not for a job, not on vacation, but to play basketball.
Think that’s unusual?
Well, no more unusual than the place that Navickas left: Alytus, Lithuania, the sixth-largest city in the Baltic country with a population of 57,000 that lies on the banks of the Nemunas River.
Navickas, an 18-year-old senior at Calvary Day School, left home for the United States to improve his basketball talents and hope they could take him somewhere, maybe as far as playing in college or even a pro career.
“The U.S. is the best place to play basketball at a high level, especially if you want to go to college,” Navickas said. “It’s not that way in Europe. You don’t play for a high school team; you play for a club.
“Ever since I started playing ball, I knew the U.S. was the country of basketball, and the universities and colleges are great. I knew I could use the opportunity to come and get better in basketball and go to college.”
Some basketball connections got him to a boarding school in Maine for his junior year. Another basketball connection got him to Joe Rybak, Calvary’s coach and athletics director, and Navickas wound up in Winston-Salem for his senior year.
“He’s here for more than just basketball — for the whole experience,” Rybak said. “He played in Maine last year, and that school sort of played out. It was out in the middle of nowhere, and he wanted a little better experience, a city experience.
“I had a guy tell me about him, and he applied here and got in.”
Navickas, who started playing basketball in the fourth grade, stands about 6-foot-2 and plays both guard positions and small forward for the Cougars.
“I like to shoot, so my favorite position is probably shooting guard,” he said. “Shooting is my strength. I had four 3-pointers in a game last week. I need to improve my ball-handling. You can never get too good at that; you can never have too good a handle.”
Navickas said that so far, his U.S. basketball experiment is working great.
“It’s been better for me than I expected,” he said. “Last year I lived in a dorm with guys from the U.S., China and Russia. You can have friends from all over the world. in basketball, the more work I put in, the more I get out of it, the more I go for it.”
