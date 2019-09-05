It didn’t take Lynn Kluttz of Reynolds long to know she was destined to play field hockey.
“I was about four or five, and I played on the Wake Forest Weedwackers team,” said the senior for the Demons. “I fell in love with it. I saw the Wake Forest (University) players down the field. I was in awe.”
Kluttz is playing her third year on the varsity team for Reynolds. She said the competitiveness is enjoyable, but the team aspect is particularly important.
“You have a team to back you up,” she said. “But it’s not only having people who are teammates, it’s also having friends. It’s like building a community through common interest.”
She plays forward and midfield.
“The forward has to move the ball up at all times and helps to move the ball to the goal,” Kluttz said. “At midfield, your primary responsibility is to help push the ball toward the goal or help get back on defense.”
Kluttz said she prefers playing midfield.
“I really enjoy crossing one sideline to the other,” she said. “I like to tip the ball to the forward to take a big shot and advance the ball down field toward our goal.”
Kluttz hasn’t scored this year, a fact that doesn’t bother her.
“I usually have more assists than goals,” she said. “When I do score I get that initial rush of excitement. It’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh I can’t believe that.’ But then I think back to all my teammates who helped get that ball to me from the defensive side to the offensive side.”
She’s excited about three freshmen on the team.
“They are really exciting and will have a huge impact,” Kluttz said. “One is our goalie. She has already improved so much.”
But the bulk of the team’s experience comes from the five seniors.
“We’ve been playing together so long,” she said. “It has really impacted our team. We are not afraid to give constructive criticism, especially in tight games. It really helps to be able to communicate.
“I feel like everyone on the team is able to speak up at halftime. Even our underclassmen can tell us what they see on the field or from the sideline.”
An injury during her freshman year gave Kluttz the opportunity to see the game from a different perspective.
“It was during practice and we were doing shuttles,” she said. “A ball got under my feet, and I ended up breaking my ankle. It was toward the middle of the season. It was really frustrating, but it really helped me gain a new perspective of being able to see what the coaches see.”
—Ken Winfrey
