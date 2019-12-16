reynolds
Lola McBride first started swimming for the Sherwood Sharks summer league team when she was 10 years old. “My friends begged me to join the team,” recalled the Reynolds senior. “They thought it was boring and it would be better having friends on the team.”
That led to a love-hate relationship with the sport. “It’s always easy to go back to Reynolds swimming,” she said. “At Reynolds it’s like a family. While swimming you can think out all your issues. It’s something relaxing you can do in your free time.”
The “hate” comes every morning when McBride must get up for a 6 a.m. practice. “It’s hard waking up at 5:15 every morning and driving to practice when it’s 30 degrees outside,” she admitted. “You dive into a freezing pool. But it’s fun because you’re with all your friends.”
McBride swam year-round for TYDE until her sophomore year. The demand on her time became an issue so she decided to give it up. “It was too much to balance with homework and college tours,” she said. “Practices were from 6:30 to 8:30 at night. It was hard getting home at nine o’clock every night and doing homework.”
Swimming takes a lot of dedication according to McBride. “You wouldn’t think it’s a hard sport, but it is,” she said. “It takes a lot of dedication. Practices can be hard but meets are fun. It’s upbeat cheering for your teammates.”
The Demons have a new coach this year, Chris Bowker, who brings a new motto to the team. “He says you should make it to failure, so you know your limits and get to push harder,” McBride said. “Our coaches are always saying to try harder.”
Practices are tough. “We start out easier with warmups that focus on technique and stroke,” McBride said. “Then we’ll do distance and sprints. We have really hard sets. Sometimes it’s hard to breathe.”
McBride said the grueling practices are worth it. “You’ll be proud of yourself after practice,” she said. “You’ll feel great when practice is over.”
McBride is swimming the 50 and 100 freestyle, and the freestyle relays this year. “The 100 free is not too long,” she said. “It’s still short enough that it’s like a sprint. I can get good times in it.”
She swam the backstroke last year on the medley relay team but has switched to the free this season. “Last year I switched between the free and back,” McBride said. “This year we have some really strong backstrokers.”
McBride said kicking was a problem in her earlier years swimming. “I used to never kick when I swam,” she recalled. “My legs would go wherever, and I realized that wasn’t good.”
She said a new drill when swimming with TYDE significantly improved her kicking. “We started doing kick-based strokes where we would hold the kickboard up,” she said. “Then we would hold the equipment bag up out of the water. If it got wet, it was heavy. We would keep doing it until everyone got it right.”
She said she has lost some strength since giving up the year-round team. “I definitely need to get stronger since I’ve lost some strength since I don’t swim year-round,” McBride noted. “I’m also working on breath control. I realized I was breathing on every stroke.”
Preparing for a race at meets can be nerve-wracking. “Every time I step up on the blocks you look at the girls beside you and wonder if they’re faster,” she said, laughing. “You think what if your goggles fall off or if you don’t hear the buzzer or hit the wall.”
She has never had a false start but has hit her head on the wall. “It makes me nervous when other people have false starts,” McBride said. “When they say swimmers please stand up, I’m standing there shaking.
“I had to swim the IM (individual medley) once. I was about to turn and slammed my head into the wall. My arms went out of the water. Everybody was saying, ‘Are you OK?’”
McBride has been impressed with Bowker. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” she said. “He’s amazing. He’s very motivating. We do a lot of different stuff with him I’ve never heard of before.
“He is always talking about team bonding. Everyone on the team really respects him.”
Aside from swimming, McBride embarked on a new adventure last summer. “I went on a 23-day team camping trip,” she said. “I went to 21 states with 50 people I had never met before.
“We camped out under the stars. It was really nerve-wracking, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It teaches you your first big step of living on your own before going to college. It really takes you out of your comfort zone.”
