Thanks to a sibling rivalry, Logan Desmond of Glenn is now on the fast track to becoming a top-level swimmer.
It all started last winter when his older brother Jakob, a senior at the time, set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle (24.31 seconds). That’s when Logan decided to step up his game by joining the Enfinity Aquatic Club’s year-round program.
The younger Desmond’s move has paid off handsomely. During the season, he competed in five meets and broke four Glenn records, which included Jakob’s mark. Here’s a rundown of the school records that Logan owns:
- 50-yard freestyle, 24.18 seconds.
- 200-yard freestyle, 1:55.03.
- 200-yard individual medley, 2:15.80.
- 100-yard backstroke, 1:01.17.
“We have this brotherly rivalry,” said Desmond, a sophomore. “So, I didn’t want Jakob to keep that record and I was determined to break it. I’m proud of what I accomplished with the records. But I know that without my swim club, none of this would have ever happened.”
The most memorable moment of the season was the day that Logan erased his brother’s record. Jakob, now a freshman at Western Carolina, was on hand to watch.
“Jakob was happy that I did it,” said Logan, who has a 3.955 GPA. “After the race, he came up and gave me a hug. It was a great feeling to set the record in front of him.”
Given that the younger Desmond brother has two more years of high school remaining, Ellen Hefner, the Glenn swim coach, is optimistic about the future.
“Logan has a lot going in his favor,” Hefner said. “There’s no question about his level of motivation. And he’s very goal oriented. Next season, he’ll be stronger and I’m so excited about what’s going to happen for him.
“What pleases me most is how he has motivated others who were hesitant to try out for a high school sport. Because of Logan, they came out and joined the swim team.”
Desmond understands that there’s a lot more for him to achieve in his quest to attract the attention college coaches and get scholarship offers.
In this year’s regional, Desmond finished 17th in the 200 freestyle, his best event. Although his performance wasn’t close to placing among the top eight to qualify for the state meet, he’s eager to keep pushing ahead.
“I’m looking to break the (school) records I’ve set and do well in the 500 freestyle,” he said. “My training is designed to help prepare me for my senior year. By that time, I’m hoping to swim fast enough to get the attention of college coaches.”
