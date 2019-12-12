It wasn’t much of a mystery that Lily would eventually find her way to the basketball court at Bishop McGuinness.
Role, a senior post player, has spent the last three seasons on the girls varsity team at McGuinness and is the third Role to wear the Villains’ uniform.
Her oldest sister, Abigail, helped McGuinness win its last two NCHSAA 1-A state championships, in 2013 and 2014. Another sister, Isabelle, played for the Villains before graduating in 2017.
Her youngest sister, Bri, currently plays on the junior varsity team, and her mother, Rebecca, has coached her during AAU ball.
“I actually played soccer a lot before I even got interested in basketball,” Role said. “Once I started playing basketball in fourth grade, it just appealed to me a lot more. I played both sports competitively for a while, but ultimately gave up soccer in eighth grade to focus on basketball.”
Role spent her freshman season playing JV for the Villains and made the varsity team as a sophomore.
“I didn’t get to play a lot, but I did learn a lot,” Role said. “It was different for me because I was used to playing for my AAU and middle school teams. It was a great learning experience.”
As a junior, Role learned to trust herself more as a player.
“When I did get into games as a sophomore, I was timid on the court,” she said. “I didn’t have the confidence I needed. But last year, I felt a lot more confident when I was playing. I felt like I contributed a lot more.”
This season, Role said she wanted to focus on becoming more of a leader.
“I used AAU season to concentrate on developing my leadership skills more because I knew that would be expected this season,” said Role, who is one of two seniors on the team
Role is also in National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and the BIGS club. She wants to study biology in college and has several academic scholarship opportunities.
Three questions for Role
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation”
Answer: Greece
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Amelia Earhart, Adam Sandler
Q: What’s your favorite TV show to binge watch?
Answer: “Bob’s Burgers”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.