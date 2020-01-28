When Landis Simms showed up for Walkertown’s wrestling practice as a transfer student three months ago, he was an unknown commodity.
But not for long.
Simms, a senior who wrestles in the 220-pound weight class, more than held his own in challenge matches against heavier teammates who outweighed him by as much as 50 pounds. Chad Sapp, the Wolfpack wrestling coach, was impressed.
“Landis showed up on our doorstep and he’s been a pleasant surprise,” Sapp said. “Once I got a chance to watch him on the mat, it was clear that he’s something special. He’s very strong and loves to throw people.”
Simms (11-5 with six pins as of Monday) has performed well in his first season at Walkertown. Qualifying for the Class 2-A state tournament is at the top of his to-do list.
“There’s still a lot of work for me to do,” Simms said. “I know that I’m going to face some very tough competition, and I feel like I’m ready for that.
“My main goal is to finish among the top five at the state meet. If I can win a state title, that would be amazing.”
Before moving to Winston-Salem last fall, Simms was a three-sport athlete at Greensboro Dudley (football, wrestling, baseball).
But after going through some personal turmoil, Simms’ grades dipped dramatically. He was ruled academically ineligible and did not compete in any sport as a junior.
“I went through some very tough times,” he said. “There were deaths involving friends and family that happened the same year. I lost a grandmother, a cousin and one of my teammates on the football team.
“It was hard to deal with. I was so used to looking in the stands and seeing my grandma. I had to learn that life goes on.”
The thrill of competing is the prime motivator for Simms.
“That’s why I smile the whole time I’m out there on the mat,” he explained. “I like having that challenge of figuring out how I can beat the person I’m competing against.”
Three questions for Simms
Q: What are your plans after high school?
Answer: Attend Guilford Tech, then transfer to N.C. A&T or Middle Tennessee State and study mechanical or electrical engineering.
Q: If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?
Answer: Tokyo, Japan
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Chris Tucker, Ray Lewis and Aaron Rodgers
