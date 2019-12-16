Kyndall Barr willingly pays it forward as a senior leader on the girls basketball team at Reagan.
Barr, a point guard, remembers what it was like when she was an underclassman who needed guidance from the “older heads” on the Raiders. She believes that getting encouragement from Jasmine Joyner, an All-Central Piedmont Conference pick, was beneficial in her growth as a player.
“Now that I’m in a position of leadership, I’m even more motivated to help our young players in any way I can,” Barr said. “As a senior, it’s good to see them grow and know that they have a foundation to work with that will help them when it’s their time to take over as team leaders.”
Barr, a two-year varsity player, has raised some eyebrows on the Raiders coaching staff. Entering this season, she was viewed as a solid player. But through Reagan’s first nine games, she has forged a reputation as a productive floor leader.
“Kyndall plays with a lot of determination,” Coach Eric Rader said. “Where she really excels is her ability to get people in position to be successful.
“There is no question that she has surpassed all of our expectations. We knew she would be an adequate facilitator. But she has proven to be a lot more than adequate.”
At 5-foot-2, Barr is hardly a towering presence. Yet, she has no problems making her presence felt.
“I just dig deep and play with a lot of heart,” she said. “As much as possible, I use my speed and quickness to my advantage. The best part of my game is setting up my teammates to score. But in those situations where I have an open shot, I’m able to take it and make it.”
Barr isn’t making any predictions about this season. However, she’s confident that the Raiders will have an impact on the chase for the conference title.
“Once we get into conference play, we’re going to be better defensively,” she said. “We’ll have enough offense to compete. This team is still young and still growing.”
Three questions for Barr
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Franchise owner
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Business administration
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Carolyn Kanoy (first grade, Gibson Elementary School)
