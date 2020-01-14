Over the past two years, Kyah Newton-Roseboro opted to split her time between cheerleading and track. But now, she has had a change of heart.
Newton-Roseboro’s decision should pay nice dividends for girls’ track at Walkertown in the not-too-distant future. Once basketball season ends, she’ll walk away from cheerleading for good and devote all of her time to track and field for the remainder of her high school years.
“I’ve always enjoyed running,” said Newton-Roseboro, a freshman sprinter who runs the 55- and 300-meter dash events. “But I didn’t want to quit cheerleading in the middle of the school year, so I’ll finish it out.
“I like the accolades you get and the college scholarships that are available in track and field. So, I’m all in.”
Although she’s not yet a full-time track performer, Newton-Roseboro has developed nicely in her first high school season. Her personal best of 7.66 seconds in the 55 is only .02 seconds away from qualifying for the NCHSAA 1-A/2-A state championships, which will be held at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem next month.
“Kyah has a lot of talent,” Coach Marcus Sutton said. “I have no doubts that she’ll be really good once she focuses solely on one activity. As long as she’s willing to keep pushing to reach her full potential, the sky is the limit.”
The immediate goal for Newton-Roseboro is to qualify for the 55 in the state meet. Doing so, she explained, will give her immense satisfaction.
“There are some who have doubts about me,” said Newton-Roseboro, who was a modern dancer for 11 years. “But that just makes me more determined to show my talents and prove them wrong.”
Even with more than three years left before she graduates from high school, Newton-Roseboro has her eyes set on landing a track college scholarship at LSU. In recent months, she has become a fan of the Tigers women’s program and NCAA 100-meter record-holder Sha’Carri Richardson, who recently turned pro.
“I’ve been watching her and the LSU relay team on YouTube for several months,” she said. “And I really like what I see.”
Three questions for Newton-Roseboro
Q: What careers would you like to pursue?
Answer: Neurosurgeon and professional track and field
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Simone Biles, Usain Bolt and Steph Curry
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant?
Answer: Tokyo Japanese Steak House
