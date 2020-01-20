Konor Gray’s wrestling career didn’t get off the best of the beginnings.
But enduring that winless freshman-year season was all the motivation that Gray, now a junior at Mount Tabor, needed to forge his path to success.
Gray, who wrestles at 138 pounds, won 14 matches as a sophomore and has won 17 of his first 23 matches this season as one of the Spartans’ captains.
All those early losses provided him with plenty of building blocks along the way.
“All I could think about most nights was finishing 0-12 my freshman year,” Gray said. “That put every bit of motivation in me I had to keep going. Some people might have quit. That’s just not in me. That’s not who I am. Picking up the mental aspects of wrestling was the hardest part for me.”
Gray found a couple of club teams to compete on to hone his skills. He joined Scrappy Style, based in High Point, and Combat Athletics, based in Mocksville.
“I went to about 20 tournaments between my freshman and sophomore year because I wanted to keep getting better,” Gray said. “That’s what I felt like I needed to do to keep getting better. It taught me to start wrestling more aggressively, to start taking more shots, to start putting things together. It definitely has helped.”
He picked up his first career win in the first match of his sophomore year with a pin in a dual meet against a wrestler from Atkins.
“That was a great feeling after not winning any matches my first year,” Gray said. “I pinned the guy in 1:30 and looked over and saw my mom crying. It was a special moment.”
Gray lost his first two matches at the 3-A regional meet last year and went right back to work with his club team in the offseason, including attending several wrestling camps.
“My main goal is to go far enough so that I’m wrestling in Greensboro (in the NCHSAA 3-A state tournament) at the end of the season,” Gray said.
Three questions for Gray
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Prisoner B-3087” by Alan Gratz
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mr. Daniel Earp (Paisley Middle)
Q: Do you have any pre-match rituals?
Answer: Always get a hug from my mom
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.