Keep an eye on Khairi Williams. The junior hurdler, jumper, and part-time relay runner for the Mount Tabor track and field team is going places.
On the horizon is the spring track season, where he competes in the 110 and 300 hurdles, as well as the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
A little farther off in the distance will be a trip to Australia this summer to compete in meets after being extended an invitation at an event last summer at N.C. A&T.
And after finishing as the runner-up in the 55 hurdles at the NCHSAA 3-A indoor state championships last month while establishing a new personal record (7.57 seconds), Williams is eager to expand on his success.
“It definitely made me hungrier for outdoor season,” said Williams, who also is in the marching band, chorus, and acapella group at Mount Tabor. “Really, the 110 hurdles is probably my favorite event to run out of everything.”
It wasn’t always that way.
“I think it was the third or fourth practice I ever had doing hurdles when I was a freshman,” Williams recalled. “I tried to clear the first one and literally kicked through it and it broke in half. When I realized what I had done, I was looking around and fully expected to one, get yelled at by Coach (Patrick Cromwell), two, get fined for breaking some equipment, or three, both. When he saw what happened, he told me not to worry about it because we had about a million more hurdles in storage we could use. That made me feel a lot better.”
Williams said that form, discipline, and flexibility were the biggest keys to success as a hurdler.
“The hardest thing to master is snapping your leg down once you clear,” Williams said. “You’ve got to get both feet to the ground immediately and bring that trail leg along as quickly as you can. I’ve been working on keeping my arms nice and tight. I have a good kick and get stronger halfway through the race when others start to fade.”
Three questions for Williams
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Usain Bolt, Kobe Bryant, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Q: Who is the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mr. Ross Broadway (chorus)
