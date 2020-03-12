Kevin Pearman first appeared on the radar at East Forsyth during the Eagles’ first home football game of the 2010 season.
He walked into the Eagles’ press box, sampled some of the press box food, and climbed up the ladder to the roof, where members of the coaching staff were standing, communicating with coaches on the sidelines. Then, at halftime, he appeared in the Eagles’ locker room.
Allen Plaster, then a football assistant and now the Eagles’ athletics director, noticed him both places. He figured he was a guest of Todd Willert, the head football coach — until the end of halftime.
“I had told the coaches to warn me if they had anybody coming into the lockers at halftime, so if I was fired up, I could control myself,” Willert said. “I saw him, and when we left the locker room, I held the coaches back and said, ‘Remember the rule; let me know if you have any visitors.’ And everybody said, ‘We thought he was with you.’”
After the game, nobody could figure out who Pearman was, not Willert, Plaster, Mike Muse, the former basketball and softball coach who was in the press box, not even Patricia Gainey, the principal.
“She asked, ‘Who is that kid up there?’ and we had no idea,” Plaster said. “She said, ‘We need to figure out who he is on Monday.’ And we put our heads together and found out who he was.”
Willert put it simply, “The legend was born.”
Now, Pearman, who has a high-functioning form of autism known as Asperger’s syndrome, is synonymous with East Forsyth athletics and service. A 2014 East graduate, Pearman agreed to help manage the football team when Willert finally tracked him down. He managed football, basketball and baseball, helped with softball, shot video for more than one sport — everything there was to be done.
“He’s one of those guys who, whatever any coach needed, he was always there,” Muse said. “Do laundry, set out uniforms, video the game, clean up after the game. You can go anywhere around East Forsyth athletics and say, ‘Big Kevin’ and everybody knows who he is. He is the most loyal, most energetic ever, a special kid. He makes you a better person and coach. He makes the players better people.”
Pearman started working as a batboy for the Winston-Salem Dash minor-league baseball team right before he graduated from East and spent two years in that position. He wound up helping with the umpires’ room, then became manager for the visitors’, then the home team’s clubhouse.
He has worked for the Great Falls Voyagers, a rookie-league farm team for the Chicago White Sox, has been clubhouse manager for the Class A Carolina Mudcats for part of a season, and he’s spent the last four years helping as a clubhouse manager for the White Sox during spring training. He’s in Glendale, Ariz., through April 8, when the Cactus League finishes up. He’ll head home to serve as manager of the home clubhouse for the High Point Rockers, an independent minor-league franchise for whom he worked in 2019 as manager of the visitor’s clubhouse.
“I will be glad to get home,” he said. “The past few years, I’ve enjoyed traveling a lot, but it will be awesome to get home and work for a hometown team — well, they’re 25 miles from Kernersville.
“I never thought anything like this would happen. I never saw myself working in baseball, in sports, but here I am doing it.
“I think toward the end of my senior year, when I started as bat boy for the Dash, I thought about it. I offered to help with the clubhouse at night, and I realized I could do it for a living. My mentor was Matt Flynt, the visiting clubhouse manager for the Dash. He took me under his wing and showed me how to do everything.”
One thing Pearman learned long before he met Flynt was how to belong.
“He has met more people, important people, because he acts like he belongs,” Willert said. “He went with us to Duke (for the 4-A state championship football game) and he walked right down and introduced himself to Coach (David) Cutcliffe. Charles Wiles, an N.C. State assistant, was in the office recruiting one day, and Kevin walked in, wearing a Duke shirt, and Coach Wiles said, ‘You can’t be in here wearing that,’ so Kevin took off that Duke shirt, sat down next to Coach Wiles and put his arm around him, like he’d known him his whole life.
“Every time I see Coach Wiles, he asks, ‘Is Kevin around?’
“We have a wall, and everybody who has played in the Shrine Bowl or East-West all-star game has their picture up there. Kevin was a manager at the Shrine Bowl one year, so his picture is up there.
“... He is a special person, probably one of the best human beings I’ve met in my life. It was a blessing for him to be at East Forsyth.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.