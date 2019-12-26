Being a self-described “military brat”, Kenneth McDonald would certainly recognize a direct order when he heard one.
That’s how McDonald, a senior at Bishop McGuinness, found his way to the shot put — first on the track team last spring and currently for the indoor team.
“One of the track coaches saw me last year and just looked at me and said, ‘you are going to throw the shot put for the track team’”, McDonald recalled. “So, I just looked at him and said ‘sure, I guess so.’ I was pretty terrible at it the first few times I did it. But the repetition and getting stronger in the weight room was a huge help as we got through the season.”
McDonald laughed as he disclosed the length of his first throw at his first practice — “I was lucky it went over 10 feet. It was so bad.”
He hung with it, however, and started practicing the motion in front of a mirror. At his first official meet, his first throw was measured at 22 feet. By the end of the spring season, he had topped 31 feet.
And already this season, he has recorded a distance of 38 feet.
McDonald is also running the 55 and the 300, which he said is making his training “interesting.”
“Oh, that’s a little different,” he said. “I think I like the 300 better because it’s not an all-out sprint. I’m also planning on running the 200 in the spring for outdoor and this gives me good training for endurance and speed.”
McDonald made a quick adjustment as a football player in the fall in his first season playing the sport. He was a linebacker and ended up leading the team in tackles (79).
McDonald has lived in six states in addition to North Carolina — Tennessee, Illinois, California, Florida, Mississippi, and Hawaii, where his father was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base, near Pearl Harbor on Oahu.
He is interested in going to college to study medicine or engineering and mentioned N.C. State and East Carolina as possibilities.
Three questions for McDonald
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Italy or France
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “1984” by George Orwell
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Jesus, Barack Obama, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.