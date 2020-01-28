Kayleigh Lytton understands the Atkins girls basketball program is amid a rebuilding year and the added responsibilities that come with being an upperclassman. “It’s not the best season compared to the last two,” said Lytton, a junior. “Our team is mainly freshmen and sophomores.
“I try to include them in practice and outside of practice. I hang out with them and talk to them. I try to make the team chemistry stronger so we can produce better on the court.”
Lytton included that in her two personal goals this year. “I wanted to be a role model for the freshmen because I knew we had a lot coming in this year,” she said. “It’s tougher because we lost a lot of seniors. I wanted to work on getting to know each other and learning to trust each other on and off the court.”
She recalled what it was like her freshman year. “When I first came, we mainly had juniors and seniors,” Lytton said. “I was one of the only freshmen. I was intimidated but once I learned to adapt it was easier.”
Lytton, who plays center and sometimes power forward, said her other goal was to reduce fouling. “I did not want to foul as much,” she said. “On defense I foul too much. I like to swat at shots.
“I need to keep my hands up. I need to get in position first so I’m not late when they’re getting ready to shoot.”
She confessed the reason that playing center is her favorite position. “There’s not as much running as the guards,” Lytton said, laughing. “It’s also what I’ve grown up doing.”
Lytton said the pressure is different when she’s playing in the middle. “It’s a different kind of pressure,” she explained. “What I lack in speed and ball handling I make up for it by rebounding, setting screens and playing defense.
“I like playing offense better because I foul too much on defense.”
Lytton said her father (Derek) played basketball and her younger brother (Khalil) also plays at the CP3 Academy. “He’s in the eighth grade,” she said. “He keeps saying he can cross me up, but I doubt it.”
Playing with a group of mostly new teammates has its ups and downs. “I get frustrated when I know we can perform better in games,” Lytton said. “What we do in practice doesn’t necessarily transfer out to the game. We’ve lost games we should have won.
“Sometimes the coach (Louis Lowery) has to explain things multiple times. The whole team suffers when we don’t listen.”
