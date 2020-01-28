Karla Orellana vividly remembers her first day at swim practice last year. “I didn’t know how to swim,” said Orellana, a senior at North Forsyth. “The Coach (Robert Jaffe) said swim to the other side. It was awful.”
Orellana said a friend coerced her into joining the team. “I didn’t know we had a swim team until last year,” she said. “My friend wanted me to join. We’ve always done everything together.
“I was curious because I didn’t know how it would work out. Now I wish I had joined as a freshman.”
Orellana said she never realized how technical the sport is. “I never thought I was going to learn so much,” she said. “I thought it was just jumping into a pool. I thought it would be easy but it’s not.”
Learning the basics was easy, but the technical aspects presented more challenges. “Learning how to swim took one week,” she recalled. “I learned how to float. Learning the strokes and how to swim properly took a whole year. It was fun.”
Swimming properly included diving off the starting blocks and flip turns. “Diving into the pool took a whole season,” she said. “The first time I splashed the water and did a belly flop. It hurt a lot.”
Jaffe was sympathetic. “The first few days I jumped off the side of the pool,” said Orellana. “Jaffe made us jump off the blocks at all the meets. It took the whole season. I’m still working on it.”
She found swimming distances in practice was difficult at the beginning. “Swimming 200s, 300s and stuff like that was tough,” said Orellana. “It was really tiring.”
Swimming the maximum of four events at meets was also exhausting. “We had a really small team, only five or six girls, so Jaffe put us in four events all season,” she said. “I would swim the 100 free, 200 relay, 400 relay and 100 back. I even swam the 200 free one time.
“It was difficult. I was tired after all the meets.”
She would usually swim the second leg on the relays. “I would mostly swim second,” Orellana said. “Even though I was tired I tried to swim fast so I could help my team. If the first (leg) goes slow the second person had to swim really fast so they could catch up.”
Orellana will also run track for the Vikings in the spring. “(Swimming) helps me get in shape for track,” she said. “I used to get shin splints. Swimming has helped with that.”
