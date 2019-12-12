As a freshman last year, Kamrin Floyd had no illusions about what it would take to become a standout swimmer. She knew it would require more than wishful thinking. Exercising due diligence, she reasoned, was essential.
Floyd, who competes in the freestyle sprints and 100-yard breaststroke for Glenn, embraced a businesslike approach in her training. In due time, she started to reap the rewards of her labors by earning spots on the Bobcats relay teams, which included the 200-yard medley relay that qualified for the 4-A West Regional.
“Kamrin’s competitive nature makes her a valuable asset,” Coach Ellen Hefner said. “Her times went down in every meet last year. That’s how she worked her way onto those relay teams.”
Floyd remembers how she made conscious efforts to ensure that she would always give her maximum effort in every workout.
“I challenged myself to stay on task,” she said. “There were some people on the team who didn’t want to put in the work. So, I was concerned that their attitude about training might rub off on me.”
Floyd, now a sophomore, admits that she’s strongest in the freestyle events. Yet, she prefers the breaststroke.
“In freestyle races, my focus is better, and I push myself harder,” she said. “Plus, I have a powerful kick. But in the breaststroke, I know that most of the time, I don’t have to go as fast, so I’m able to pace myself a lot better.”
Floyd credits increased upper-body strength as a prime factor in her emergence as one Glenn’s better performers. But she’s also made significant strides with guidance from Hefner.
“Coach pointed out that I was losing a lot of seconds because of what was happening when I came off the starting blocks,” said Floyd, who has a 4.0 GPA. “My dives were too deep.
“I made the change and now, my dives are not as deep. This helps me get into my stroke a lot quicker. That helps me swim faster.”
Three questions for Floyd
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Aerospace engineer
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Bora Bora
Q: What’s your favorite color?
Answer: Purple
