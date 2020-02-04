Kamden May is a football player who has also found a home on the basketball court at Parkland.
Last fall, May, a 6-3½ senior, doubled as a strong safety/outside linebacker for the Mustangs. As a basketball player, he provides tenacity in the low post as a rugged rebounder and fierce shot blocker.
This is May’s first year of playing organized basketball. Although football has always been his sport of choice, he decided to give basketball a try. Travis Holcomb-Faye, Parkland’s basketball coach, was instrumental in coaxing May to join the team in his final year of high school.
“After watching Kamden play in several pick-up games, I knew he could step in and help us this season,” Holcomb-Faye said. “Not only does he play above the rim, but he runs the floor very well.
“What helps us so much is his activity at both ends of the floor. He gets a lot of rebounds this season that we didn’t get last season. Right now, he’s playing off his natural talents and instincts.”
Parkland is on top of its collective game this season and May is a vital factor. May, a power forward, isn’t as tall as a lot of opposing post players. Even so, his energy and hustle help the Mustangs to hold their own in the paint.
May’s performance is one of the reasons why Parkland (15-3 as Feb. 3) is a contender in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.
“For me, the focus is all about getting rebounds and blocking shots,” he said. “Every now and then, I’ll score, and that’s OK.
“We’re doing well this season because we’re working together as a team and not as individuals.”
In Parkland’s recent 70-63 win over previously unbeaten Mount Tabor, May’s value wasn’t reflected in his stat line (2 blocks, 2 steals, 4 rebounds). His overall effectiveness, however, had a bearing on the final outcome.
“During his time on the floor, he made it tough for Mount Tabor’s bigs, and that gave us a boost,” Holcomb-Faye said.
Three questions for May
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Charissa Fair (mother)
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: California
Q: What’s your favorite video game?
Answer: “GTA”
