Justin Fuller was looking for something to keep him active, so the Atkins senior decided to join the Camels wrestling team last year.
“I preferred a contact sport and something I could get in to,” he said “I like the physicality of wrestling. You can throw a guy on the ground and it’s perfectly fine.”
Fuller, who weighs 285 pounds, has wrestled in the heavyweight class both years. He admits the competition isn’t as tough as the lower weight classes.
“There’s a lot less competition than other weight classes,” he said. “There’s a lot of fellowship with the heavyweights at the tournaments. We’re always standing around talking with each other.”
One of the most difficult challenges for heavyweights is the wide variation in weights.
“It goes from 220 to 285 pounds,” he said. “It’s more difficult than the lower weight classes because they’re the same weight.
“If I go against a smaller guy, he may be faster and hard to take down,” Fuller said. “Heavyweight is mostly upper body. You have to be fluid with it.”
A newcomer last year, Fuller didn’t have the opportunity to wrestle in many varsity matches. That didn’t prevent him from studying different moves on YouTube.
“I watched a lot of things like taking shots,” he said. “I wasn’t that strong back then, so I hit the weight room. I knew conditioning wouldn’t get me through it.”
Fuller said Coach David Hamlin’s practices include a lot of conditioning.
“With conditioning we start out running a lot of stairs,” he said. “I’ve never been through anything like it. We do some strength and run some more.
“People don’t understand that it takes a lot of discipline and condition. It can take up to three weeks or a month to get into actual shape before the season starts,” Fuller said
He said he considers that will to survive as a key to success.
“If you’re winning you just want to survive to get to that last round,” he said. “If you’re losing you’ve got to stop some guy from getting moves on you. It’s not like the physicality. It’s a mind game where you’ve got to push through to get the job done.”
Wrestling on this year’s varsity team means going against some of the best teams in the state.
“It’s a big step up,” Fuller said. “I look at other teams and watch their heavyweights to see if there’s anything I can do to win. I always like taking a strategical approach.”
