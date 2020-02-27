Justice Lawrence credits his brother, Infinte, with inspiring him to try wrestling. “My big brother used to wrestle,” said Lawrence, a junior at North Forsyth. “He’s been a mentor to us. He’s told us to be tough.”
Lawrence and another brother, Nasir, have helped lead the Vikings to their best season in school history. “We’ve improved a lot,” Lawrence said. “We’ve improved our attitude.”
He likes practicing with Nasir, a senior. Both also played football, and Nasir was just chosen to participate in the East-West All-Star game in July. “It’s really fun practicing with my brother,” he said. “With him I’ve got a real bond.
“He helps me get better, and I help him get better. He helps me get the moves right.”
Lawrence said there’s seldom trash talk between the two. He said he’s the better wrestler. “He would say me,” said Lawrence. “We encourage each other. We don’t trash talk too much.”
He’s progressed three weight classes since his freshman year. “I started out at 120 and wrestled at 126 my sophomore year,” Lawrence said. “I wrestled 132 this year. My senior year I believe I want to stay at 132. I feel like I can dominate there.”
Lawrence finished the season with a 35-3 record. He was second in the Western Piedmont 2-A Conference and qualified for the NCHSAA Regional. “I lost my last match in the conference,” he said. “I lost in the semifinals in the Regional.
“I knew my opponent was tough. I knew he had good experience in wrestling.”
Lawrence said he has improved immensely since his freshman year. “My freshman year I didn’t take wrestling seriously,” he said. “My sophomore year my goal was not lose five matches. I lost only four.
“This year my goal was not to lose more than three matches. I did that.”
He’s set high expectations for next year. “Next year I plan to go undefeated,” Lawrence said. “I feel like I can do it.”
Lawrence, who plays cornerback on the football team, said the conditioning required in football makes the transition to wrestling easy. “I don’t take a break between football and wrestling,” he said. “Football conditioning made it easy.”
He said practices are tough. “I didn’t like wrestling at first, but I have a really good coach,” he said. “Coach always tells us heart goes before body. You push your body to the limit. We are one of the most conditioned teams, but I am not tired at all after practices.”
