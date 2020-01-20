Marquee from the get-go.
That’s a fitting description of Julius Reese Jr.’s high school basketball career so far. In just one-and-a-half varsity seasons, he is widely acknowledged as one the premier players in the Triad.
Reese, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard/forward, created a stir as a freshman at Glenn last season. Not only did he lead the Bobcats in scoring (13.4 points per game), but he was an all-conference pick in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference.
This season, he’s revved up his game another notch with a team-high 14.5 points per game. Aside from his ability to create offense on his own, Reese (5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game), has emerged as a menacing defender.
“You always know what you’re going to get with Julius,” Coach Johnathan Gainey said. “He’s a ball of energy. And it doesn’t matter what the level of competition is, or whether or not his shot is falling. He brings it every night.
“We know that he will help us contend for a conference title. Sure, there’s room for him to grow. But when he’s finished high school, I have no doubts that he’ll play on Saturdays at the next level.”
Reese figures to be one of the state’s most sought-after talents over the next couple of years. In the Phenom Hoops Report state rankings, he’s No. 22 in the Class of 2022.
Reese is pleased with his progress. Yet, he’s keenly aware that he’s not a finished product.
“I know I’ll keep improving as I continue to put in the work,” said Reese, who sings bass in Glenn’s Concert Choir. “As a freshman, I learned how to slow down my tempo during the course of a game.
“That’s been a big help for me this season. I’ve gotten so much better at letting the game come to me.”
For Reese Jr., being athletically gifted is not a coincidence. It’s in the genes. His father, Julius Sr., played wide receiver at UNC. At Mount Tabor, the elder Reese was a Parade All-American in football and a standout 200- and 400-meter sprinter on the track team.
Three questions for Reese Jr.
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Sports broadcasting
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Malcolm X
Q: What are your hobbies?
Answer: Singing and golf
