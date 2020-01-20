Josie Kilborn is scheduled to get her driver’s license on Feb. 18, but it was a different kind of drive that got her in trouble a month or so ago.
Kilborn, a 16-year-old junior on Forsyth Country Day’s girls basketball team, drove to the basket in the Furies’ last game before Christmas break. Headed for a layup, she “Euro-stepped” around one defender, but another one slid over. Kilborn stepped on her foot, rolled her left ankle, and became a spectator.
“It swelled up like a softball,” said Kilborn, the second-leading scorer on FCD’s state-championship team last year who found herself in the uncomfortable role of bench coach for four games.
“Well, it could have happened at a worse time,” she admitted. The Furies didn’t play over the holidays, so she could rest and rehab the sprained ankle without missing too many games.
The day she returned to school after the holidays, just walking the halls between classes, the ankle swelled up again, so team trainers put her in a walking boot.
“My gosh, we lost twice while I was injured, and I couldn’t help but think that I could have helped us maybe win those games,” she said. “But I got another perspective from the bench. We start off strong, but by the end of the half, our talking on offense gets quiet, and we start jogging. I was coaching from the bench. I’d be screaming, ‘You’d better talk!’”
Frank Brown, the Furies’ coach, loved how Kilborn bought in to a new role while injured.
“I was really pleased with the way she adapted to not playing,” he said. “She was really rah-rah, leading from the bench.”
Brown said that the 5-foot-10 Kilborn, who averaged 12 points per game last season and was an all-conference and all-state pick, usually rotates between the shooting guard and small forward positions. But when the Furies were trying to develop a new player in the point guard spot during preseason workouts and early in the season, he played Kilborn, a three-year starter and two-year team captain, at point guard.
“She doesn’t back down from a challenge,” he said. “She will be a small forward in college, but she does a little bit of everything for us.”
KIlborn, who has played AAU basketball for the Carolina Waves since the eighth grade, also runs cross country and track for the Furies, but she admits that’s mostly just to keep in shape for basketball.
“I want to play in college,” she said. “I’ve got some schools interested. I hope I get some more and bigger opportunities.”
