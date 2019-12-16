Cutting weight is one of the most dreaded aspects of wrestling. It’s a problem Joseph Ross no longer must face. The East Forsyth junior has moved from the 138-pound weight class to 152-pounds this season.
“It’s different because you’re not tired from cutting weight,” he said. “You have more energy.”
He has noticed a big difference in the higher weight class. “It’s different because people at 152 have more strength,” Ross said. “At 138 it’s fast and there’s more technique.”
Ross started wrestling for the K-Vegas Wrestling Club when he was in the eighth grade. “I played soccer, but then I met someone who found that club,” he said. “I went and tried it and liked it more than soccer.”
He said he likes the challenges wrestling offers. “I like how tough the sport is,” said Ross. “It’s really different because it pushes you more than other sports. It’s a good outlet when I’m angry.”
Ross said he’s had a couple of injuries that have hampered his career. “My freshman year I cut my hand open when I was making a tool at my house,” he said. “Last year I tore my UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) in the first match of the season. I wrestled some more matches before I figured out it was torn.”
He was unable to wrestle the remainder of his sophomore year. “It was really hard watching someone else out there,” Ross said.
Ross said he does a good amount of conditioning to stay in shape. “Even though I was on weight, I still did weightlifting and a lot of runs,” he said. “I have to get my cardio up. I do more stretching so I can be more flexible.”
He explained his wrestling strategy. “In the first period it’s more feeling out the opponent and testing their reactions,” he said. “You have to be careful and not use too much or your muscles burn out too quickly.
“Your muscles will lose a lot of energy, so you have to find a good balance.”
He’s also working on his style of wrestling. “I’ve got to get more aggressive,” Ross said. “I used to wrestle more defensively but I realized I wasn’t going anywhere if I didn’t start taking shots.”
Ross said he has wrestled against girls in club matches. “In travel with K-Vegas I’ll wrestle girls,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. My main thought is to win no matter what. We wrestled at an event at Carowinds and there was a whole team of girls from the Midwest.”
