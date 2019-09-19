Jordan Settles tried many sports when she was younger.
“I did jump rope, soccer and swimming,” said Settles, a senior for the Camels. “None caught my interest.”
She even played basketball, but it was volleyball that won her over.
“My parents signed me up for volleyball at the Y,” Settles said. “I’ve been playing since elementary school.”
Settles said she likes volleyball because someone doesn’t have to be tall to play.
“Looks can be deceiving,” she said. “The littlest person on the team can be the strongest on the team. I like how volleyball represents that.”
Upper body strength is extremely important according to Settles.
“I like the strength you use when you hit,” she said. “You need a lot of arm strength.”
Settles also said the ability to jump is vital.
“Basketball helped me a lot with jumping and with vertical,” she said. “I know many short people that have very high verticals.”
She’s primarily played on the back row and outside hitter.
“Back row is more like defense,” Settles said. “I definitely like it, but I did not get much action. I like movement. I like action. That’s why I like outside hitter. You have to be aggressive. I’ll see more action and get more stats to put on my college education.”
Settles said passing is one of her biggest strengths.
“Even though I’m an outside hitter, passing is one of my biggest strengths,” she said. “I’ve been playing back row so long it’s just natural to pass.”
Playing at the net has its challenges.
“I’ve got to learn to stay out of the net,” she said. “I’ve made that mistake too many times.
“I’ve got to learn blocking and timing. I think the ball is gonna hit my hands, but they go down way too fast. Coach (Scot Freeman) says I’ve improved my timing since last year. He said I should jump when the hitter jumps rather than when they hit the ball.”
She’s been playing with several teammates since they were on JV.
“We are used to each other,” Settles said. “We are in sync. We trust each other and know how they hit. We know each other’s body movements.”
Settles said she often gets nervous.
“All the time, especially when I’m serving,” she said. “Coach always switches me out but sometimes he will say, ‘Jordan, you serve.’ I just try to focus if I want to hit it soft or deep and hard. I try to switch it up.
“He says I have a quiet serve. Some girls slap the ball. He says your serve is so quiet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.