Jordan Hunter’s path to the basketball court went through a baseball diamond.
Hunter, a senior and two-year starter on the varsity basketball team at Mount Tabor, fancied himself as a baseball player growing up until fate intervened.
“I was actually goofing off playing basketball one day and went up to block a shot,” Hunter said. “I got the ball and it ended up dislocating my shoulder. After that, I really wasn’t the same as a baseball player. My love for baseball started to fade out. At the same time, my passion for basketball started to grow, even though I never really played organized ball until seventh grade at Northwest Middle School. It was a tough decision to give up baseball. I tried, but I could tell after the injury that I just wasn’t the same player anymore.”
Once he got to Mount Tabor as a freshman, Hunter said he was immediately struck with how competitive basketball was in high school.
“Basketball definitely came quickly for me,” Hunter said. “But things were a lot different once I started playing here. I realized how far behind I was with my skill level, especially after seeing some of the varsity players. The speed of the game was ridiculous. In middle school, I didn’t really have to think all that much. Here, there’s a lot more to learn and process. It definitely motivated me.”
Hunter started for most of his junior season and knew that he would be counted on even more as a senior.
“That’s the expectation in this program,” said Hunter, who is exploring options to play in college. “That’s the standard that has been set. I knew I wanted to be held to that standard and do whatever I could to help this team be successful. I may have been more of a scorer when I was younger, now I just want help us win. Anything Coach (Andy) Muse asks me to do, that’s what I’ll do. That’s how much this game, my team means to me.”
Three questions for Hunter
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Ms. Bishop (first grade, First Assembly)
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson
