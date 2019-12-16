Jordan Butterfield is developing nicely as an on-the-money perimeter shooter for Walkertown. And now, she has become more of an orchestrator as the Wolfpack’s primary ballhandler.
“What you notice right away about Jordan is how well she shoots the basketball,” said Clarence Hosch, the Wolfpack’s second-year coach. “I joke with her all the time about her shot. It’s odd-looking, and it’s hard to tell if she’s right-handed or left-handed. But it really doesn’t matter. The shot goes in.
“Right now, it’s a matter of her continuing to build self-confidenceand she’s really getting after it. The end results of all the work she’s put in is starting to show. I have no doubts that she can play somewhere at the next level.”
Butterfield, a 5-foot-7 left-hander, confides that she’s getting more comfortable in her new role. As the floor leader, she has a better understanding of the impact she has in setting the tempo for her team.
“My main thing is shooting, but that’s not my only strength,” she said. “I see the floor, share the ball, and keep everybody encouraged.”
This figures to be a comeback season for Butterfield. Having sat out most of last season, she’s still getting re-acclimated as a basketball player.
But there was also a transition she had to make in her personal life. Last spring, Butterfield gave birth to a son, Anthony, who is now eight months old. “I’ve adjusted pretty quickly,” said Butterfield, a senior. “It’s really all about time management and I get great support from my family.
“For me, missing last season was difficult. But it has pushed me to come back and do better in my final year of high school.”
Butterfield has high hopes that Wolfpack can improve on its 8-14 record from last season. “We’re playing with a lot more chemistry than we have in past seasons,” she explained. “If we can leave all the attitudes in the locker room and put our all into it, that’s going to help us win more games. We just have to focus on the moment and nothing else.”
Three questions for Butterfield
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Anesthesiologist
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Michael Butterfield (father) and Anthony Butterfield (son)
Q: Who’s the athlete you most admire?
Answer: Candace Parker (WNBA/Los Angeles Sparks)
