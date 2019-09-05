There is no other place on a soccer field that Jonah Brais feels quite as comfortable as he does when he is manning the goalie box.
Brais, a senior, is one of three goalkeepers the Spartans have utilized so far this season that have allowed just one goal through the team’s first four games.
After spending his sophomore and junior seasons on the JV team, Brais is making the most of his chance to play on the varsity team this season.
“I started the second half of the first two games and had a blast,” Brais said. “The three of us (Angel Maldonado, Spencer Peddycord) rotate around so that everyone is getting some experience. We’ve got a great group and a great team. I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”
Brais discovered soccer during elementary school and gravitated naturally to being a goalie.
“I was at recess one day and we started kicking the ball around, and I learned that I liked stopping the ball more than I liked kicking it,” Brais said. “That’s kind of how I got interested in playing goalie. I’m a person who likes to communicate a lot, and there’s no better position for me on the field. I love being able to see the whole field, and I feel like I can have more of impact on the game from back there.
“It’s fun for me to help get our backs lined up if I have to charge for a ball or let them know which post to cover if I’m going out to make a save. My voice is definitely heard back there, and I love that.”
Brais is ranked in the top 30 academically in the Class of 2020 and is also involved with Student Government, Crosby Scholars and Latin Club. He was inducted into the National Honor Society last year.
He is interested in computer science and engineering and is looking at attending college at UNC Charlotte, N.C. State or Campbell.
“I really like to surprise and challenge myself in life,” Brais said. “I’ll see where my interests take me.”
Three questions for Brais
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Mrs. Carol Faltynksi-Privette (math)
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Control time
Q: What’s your favorite show to binge watch?
Answer: “Modern Family”
