John Clark has spent most of his summers swimming for the Abbington Alligators. “My parents put me in when I learned how to swim,” said Clark, a sophomore at East Forsyth. “I was 7. It was really fun hanging out with my friends.”
The fun part became serious when Clark decided to join the Eagles team last year.
“I was ready for the competitive part of it,” he said. “Swimming over the summer was way more laid back. It was more about having a good time.”
Clark learned that swimming for a high school team would require more time in the pool. “At East it is very competitive, and you have to swim a lot more,” he said. “But it’s a really fun sport, and you get a really good workout.”
He swims the 100 breast, 200 individual medley, 100 free and both the 200 individual medley and free relays. “My favorite strokes are the butterfly and free,” he said. “In the free you can go the whole distance without breathing. You can go a lot faster. The back is my worst stroke. I really don’t swim it too much.”
Clark said his biggest strengths are starts and flip turns. “I like diving and flipping,” he said. “They are just easy to me.”
Technique in the freestyle is an area he’s working to improve. “I have a good technique,” said Clark. “It’s just not where I want it to be right now. I’m working on better technique. I know I can do better.”
Swimming at East requires an early wake-up to hit the pool. “We practice at 7 a.m.,” Clark said. “The first few weeks it was hard to get up. Now it’s become routine. It doesn’t bother me.”
Clark, who stands 5-foot-8, said swimming against taller competitors can be a challenge. “It can be really tough if they’re tall and lanky,” he said. “It really depends on who the swimmer is. I have so much muscle I think I can compare pretty good against them.”
His biggest challenge comes against year-round swimmers.
“I think I’m fast,” said Clark. “Year-round swimmers are really tough. They are crazy fast.”
Clark is also an avid mountain biker. He competes on the Eagles club team.
“We compete in North Carolina Interscholastic Association,” he said. “My longest race has been 33 miles.”
He said biking and swimming have mutual benefits.
“It helps with endurance,” Clark explained. “Breath control in swimming really helps with breathing in biking. Biking helps with leg muscles and upper body when it comes to stokes like the butterfly.”
