Glenn figures to emerge as a viable contender in Central Piedmont 4-A Conference basketball this season. Jeremiah Scales is one the major reasons why.
Although the Bobcats are top-heavy with underclassmen — the team has just three seniors — the roster has enough talent on board to make its presence felt. Scales, a 6-foot-3 sophomore shooting guard, has the tools to prove himself as one the area’s elite two-way performers.
Here’s an excerpt from a scouting report on Scales that was posted recently on the phenomhoopreport.com website.
“He’s a long, athletic guard prospect with great ball skills, scoring prowess and two-way leadership attributes. This entire team (Glenn) defends and rebounds, but Scales is clearly among their best. He’s a smart player with the ability to penetrate and finish with either hand or set up his teammates.”
Coach Johnathan Gainey of Glenn has no doubts that Scales will take his game to the next level once his high school career is over. He describes Scales as a “gym rat” who is always working to raise his level of play.
“For starters, Jeremiah is very coachable,” Gainey said. “Aside from that, he’s always looking to make the right play. The one area we’re working on now is his aggressiveness. In practices, his competitive nature is starting to take over and that’s good to see.”
Scales, an 83 % free-throw shooter, embraces his role as a defensive stopper. It’s always his desire to match-up one-on-one against the opposing team’s best player.
“I’m confident in my ability play lock down defense,” Scales said. “Whoever the other team’s best player is, that’s the guy I want to guard. Offensively, I’m more of a slasher who attacks the rim. But I’m also able to see the floor and get my teammates involved.”
Entering the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, which started on Thursday, the Bobcats were hovering around the .500 mark in their first 10 games. In looking over the season’s opening weeks, Scales believes that Glenn showed signs of better things to come in an 82-64 win over Trinity Wheatmore two weeks ago.
The Bobcats led by 12 points at the half and to withstand a couple of Wheatmore’s fourth-quarter surges to maintain control. Over the final seven minutes of the game, Glenn put together a 20-9 run to win handily. Scales finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
“That was a game where we really came together as a team,” said Scales, who has a 3.9 GPA. “If we can continue to play that way, it’s going to take us a long way.”
