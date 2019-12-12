If early-season results are any indication, it seems that Jayla Massey is in the right place at the right time.
Although she’s a newcomer to the Parkland girls basketball team, Massey has quickly taken charge as the undisputed floor leader. Massey, a junior point guard, was a key piece for the Mustangs, who won the Champion bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in late November.
Parkland beat Winston-Salem Prep 66-51 in the final to claim its first Garber title in the 31-year history of the tournament. In three tournament games, she averaged 8.7 points, 7 assists and 9.3 steals.
“Jayla’s on the shy side; she’s our quiet assassin,” Coach Ken Leak of Parkland said. “Not only does she control our offense, but she’s a tenacious defensive stopper. I can’t say enough about her basketball I.Q. It’s through the roof.”
Massey transferred to Parkland after playing three years with Tri-City Academy in High Point, which dropped its girls basketball program at the end of last season. Massey was invited to join the Mustangs for summer workouts and after one week, she decided that Parkland would be her new home.
“I liked the closeness of the team, that’s what attracted me,” said Massey, who started at Tri-City Academy as an eighth-grader.
“We do have a lot of new people on the team this year, but I think we’re going to be tough to beat. But we’re still learning how to play together. Once we get things right with how we communicate on the court, we’re going to be unstoppable.”
Based on the eye test alone, Massey isn’t likely to strike fear in the hearts of opponents. She’s relatively tiny at 5-foot-4, 120 pounds. She can squat 140 pounds, which is best on the team.
“Aside from being a true student of the game,” Jayla is a workout beast,” Leak said. “And she is always under control. When you watch her facial expressions and body language, you can never tell if she’s hyped up, angry or frustrated. She is one steady player.”
Three questions for Massey
Q: What careers would you like to pursue?
Answer: WNBA and wedding planner
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: France
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Sweet potatoes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.