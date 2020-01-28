Jared Gray has had his high and low moments this season. In recent games, however, he’s trending upward with timely shooting from the perimeter.
Gray, a 6-foot senior at Reagan, delivered a season-high 23 points, which included four 3-pointers in the Raiders’ double-overtime loss to East Forsyth two weeks ago. In the next game, he hit two 3s and finished with 14 points in a victory against Montgomery Central.
“Jared has learned that when he plays with more energy, it builds his confidence,” said Coach Jeff Overby of Reagan. “And like most shooters, more confidence leads to a higher level of consistency as a shot-maker.
“At times, Jared struggled with his shot earlier this season and his playing time was reduced. But now, things are different. He has some bounce in his step. The confidence is there, and so is his shooting touch.”
Gray, a left-hander, is always a threat to score. In an early-season game against Forbush, he delivered the game-winning 3-pointer in Reagan’s 47-46 victory.
“We were down by two and there wasn’t much time left in the game,” Gray said. “I noticed that the guy who was guarding me sagged off.
“I took one dribble and faded to the left as I went up to take the shot at the top of the key. Fading away gave me more space to get the shot off. The ball left my hand right before the buzzer sounded and it was all net.”
Gray has continued to be one of Reagan’s prime contributors despite not being completely healthy. He admits that he’s not quite the same player after tearing a meniscus last summer. Gray will have surgery after the season is over.
“Dealing with my knee injury has been very challenging,” he said. “Because of that, I’ve lost some of my quickness. That’s why I’m always looking for ways to be craftier with the ball.”
Another challenge for Gray is getting adjusted to his role as a team co-captain.
“At first, there was a learning curve,” he said. “But now, I’ve gotten more consistent with leading by example and keeping my teammates encouraged. “
Three questions for Gray
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Mike and Lissette Jones (parents)
Q: What’s your favorite video game?
Answer: “Minecraft”
